NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TSSAA has postponed the 2019 Girls Soccer State Championships scheduled for this week in Murfreesboro for one week.
The tournament will now begin on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
“Due to the current conditions of field at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex from this past weekend’s rain and the projected forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the decision has been made to postpone the 2019 Girls’ Soccer State Championships. The entire tournament will be moved to next week with the same schedule,” the TSSAA said in a statement posted on its website.
The TSSAA will post an updated schedule online at its website.
“We regret any inconvenience this causes and appreciates everyone’s understanding as we work through this difficult and unavoidable situation,” the TSSAA said.
