NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TSSAA announced restrictions at sporting events after Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Sunday to restrict gatherings.

“Unfortunately, large scale attendance by spectators and students must be curtailed,” the TSSAA said in a statement posted on its website. “Doing so means that bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while these restrictions remain in place.”

The governor’s order is effective through Jan. 19.

In accordance with the Executive Order, the only attendees permitted at practices or games, in addition to the student-athletes on the team are:

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members;

First responders;

Coaching and team personnel

School, game and facility administrators;

Athletics officials; and

Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.

Social distancing between persons from different households is required.

The TSSAA said these are minimum requirements. Depending on particular school, facility or community circumstances, school officials may require additional limitation on attendance.

“The Governor’s office conferred with TSSAA about these restrictions. TSSAA concurs with Governor’s office that these restrictions represent the best means for us to continue providing interscholastic athletic participation opportunities to our student-athletes while also doing our part to curb the spread of the virus,” the TSSAA said in a statement on its website. “We remain hopeful that we will soon begin to see a decline in the instances of infection and that our schools will soon be able to return to more normal operation of their athletic competition.”