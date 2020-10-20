NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The college football season is well underway and pretty soon we'll see college basketball back on the court.
With the new season just around the corner, teams are hitting the hardwood for practice, including the Trevecca Nazarene women's basketball team.
This morning the Trojans has a special player joining them: our very own Big Joe on the Go.
Practicing this morning with the @TNUwBasketball team on @WSMV As of now, yay, the season is still on. pic.twitter.com/8ANeFbvhnF— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) October 20, 2020
This morning Joe is at the Trojan Field House speaking with coaches and players about the preparations underway for a unique new season.
"We've decided to take a unique approach to our practice and we try to do pods certain days and minimize the contact throughout this first few weeks," said Head Coach Chad Hibdon. "Eventually in the next couple weeks we'll get to a normal practice but right now we're just kind of slowly getting back into what normalcy looks like for practice."
