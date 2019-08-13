NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The rain and heat have affected various sports practices at schools this week.
Teams have work to do preparing for next week’s season openers while adhering to rules put in place by the TSSAA concerning the heat.
Teams have had to re-arrange their schedules and practice locations because of the heat.
Per the TSSAA Heat Policy, once the heat index goes above 104 degrees, you cannot have any activities outside.
Football teams preparing for next week’s openers have had to move practices into the gym or another indoor facility or hold their practice early in the morning.
Nashville Christian’s football team moved its practice on Tuesday to the school’s gymnasium because of the heat and the afternoon storms.
Being inside the gym limits teams on what they can do.
“The key is to be ready for Friday nights,” said Nashville Christian football coach Jeff Brothers. “Why on a Tuesday would you take a risk where you might lose somebody for a week or more.
“We get a heat index reading every day, every half hour. A lot of precautions now keep from dealing with situations that we would not really even think about.”
