NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Daniel Suarez in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville.

The car will be unveiled at Tootsie’s on Broadway on Thursday at 4 p.m. The bar will be offering free hot dogs and soft drinks from 5-7 p.m.

Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks said he chose Nashville as the headquarters for his sports and entertainment enterprise to marry the cultures of music and motorsports. He called it an honor to represent a country music institution such as Tootsie’s that is world famous for launching hundreds of musician’s careers.

“Nothing is more quintessential Nashville than Tootsie’s,” said Marks in a news release. “When I saw Nashville on the Cup Series schedule last year, my first thought was to find a way to represent this amazing city in a big way. It is very important to me that Trackhouse become a recognized part of the Nashville community, as a professional sports team, as good citizens, and as vocal ambassadors for the region.

“I met with Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith and shared our vision. Immediately he was in, and we all agreed we needed to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this region in an impactful way. This is a partnership that will become a part of the Nashville racing landscape for years to come.”

Smith said he believes NASCAR fans and Tootsie’s are a perfect match.

“We love a big party and having NASCAR in Nashville is worth celebrating,” said Smith, who owns multiple Lower Broadway bars, in a news release. “Country music fans and racing fans are one and the same. We are very excited to host these passionate fans and be a part of such a historic event.”

Suarez, 29, of Monterrey, Mexico native, stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title. With the first-year Trackhouse team, Suarez has posted two top 10 finishes and led 74 laps in 2021.

“I know much more about country music in Mexico that I do about country music in the United States, but my crew chief, Travis Mack, and I are going to Nashville to experience Tootsie’s for ourselves,” said Suarez, whose driver uniform will incorporate Tootsie’s logos along with cowboy boots in the design, in a news release. “Tootsie’s has meant so much to so many young artists and I am so very thankful Tootsie’s is supporting our young team as well.”

Tootsie’s has operated across the alley from the Ryman Auditorium, the original home of the Grand Ole Opry, almost continuously since 1960. Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess operated the lounge from 1960 to 1978. She bought the lounge called Mom’s and named it for herself.

According to tradition, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple. The color was never changed and became Tootsie’s signature color.