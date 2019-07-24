NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan expects to be suspended for four games after failing a drug test, according to a video posted on social media by Lewan.
Lewan said in the video that he will be suspended four games for testing positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2007.
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.
"I want everyone to know that I have never taken a supplement knowingly. I've never cheated the game and I never will," Lewan said in the video.
"I have never taken anything to cheat the game. I am sorry to the Tennessee Titans and the fans that I won't be there for four games. I've never cheated myself and I never want you to feel cheated, and I'm sorry."
Lewan said he has tested his supplements by a third party and would release the results of a polygraph test.
He also said there have been UFC fighters, Clemson players and other NFL players that have failed tests for ostarine as well.
"I'll do whatever I can to prove I've never done anything wrong in regards to supplements or taking anything knowingly," said Lewan.
In 2018 as training camp got underway, Lewan signed a reported five-year, $80 million contract with $50 million guaranteed to become the highest paid lineman at the time.
Thank you to everyone who sees this video and supports me. My family and I are so grateful to the Tennessee Titans organization and fans for your support. I will post the polygraph information next. #NoBadDays pic.twitter.com/lE9iEMmLxw— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 24, 2019
