NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan expects to be suspended for four games after failing a drug test, according to a video posted on social media by Lewan.

Lewan said in the video that he will be suspended four games for testing positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2007.

"I want everyone to know that I have never taken a supplement knowingly. I've never cheated the game and I never will," Lewan said in the video.

"I have never taken anything to cheat the game. I am sorry to the Tennessee Titans and the fans that I won't be there for four games. I've never cheated myself and I never want you to feel cheated, and I'm sorry."

Lewan said he has tested his supplements by a third party and would release the results of a polygraph test.

He also said there have been UFC fighters, Clemson players and other NFL players that have failed tests for ostarine as well.

"I'll do whatever I can to prove I've never done anything wrong in regards to supplements or taking anything knowingly," said Lewan.

In 2018 as training camp got underway, Lewan signed a reported five-year, $80 million contract with $50 million guaranteed to become the highest paid lineman at the time.