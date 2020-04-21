NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will host a virtual draft party on Thursday prior to the team's pick in this year's draft.
The party will stream from 6-7 p.m. on the Titans' social media accounts as well as the team's website and mobile app.
The live stream and party countdown begins at 5:30 p.m. with draft analysis from Mike Keith and the Titans Radio crew. At 6 p.m. the virtual draft party begins with Titans in-game host Lance Smith and former Titans running back Eddie George as hosts for the evening. The event will feature current and former Titans players, celebrity guests and a musical performance from Nashville country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny.
Guests expected to join the festivities virtually include Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and linebacker Rashaan Evans, along with a Titans alumni panel. Comedian Nate Bargatze, actor James Rody and Tenpenny are also scheduled to participate.
Fans will have the opportunity to win a number of prizes throughout the event, including autographed footballs, personalized jerseys and tickets to an upcoming game. To be eligible to win, fans should register in advance of the party.
The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.