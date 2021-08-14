NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will hold an open practice from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans and Ascension Saint Thomas will offer free COVD-19 vaccines to guests attending the practice from a mobile vaccine unit located inside of the stadium’s South Plaza (near Gates 7-10) during the event.
Vaccines will be available to fans when gates open at 4 p.m. until the end of the event around 7 p.m. Pre-registration for a vaccine is not requires, though all fans attending the practice must claim a free ticket online to enter the gates.
The vaccine administered will be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, available to those 18 and older. Individuals will need to wear a mask while receiving the vaccine. The vaccine is being offered free of charge, though an insurance card will be required.
The Nashville Humane Association will give fans attending the practice the opportunity to meet and reserve adoptable puppies. The adoption clinic will be located inside of the stadium’s South Plaza (Gates 7-10) during the practice.
Guests will get to meet the puppies and speak with NHA staff about adopting a pet from the organization. Those who wish to reserve a puppy while at the practice will fill out paperwork and pick up their new pet at Nashville Humane Association the following day.
Parking will be available free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Free tickets are available online and fans must scan their tickets on their mobile device at the gates.
Select concessions will be open during the practice. All concession stands are cashless.
The clear bag policy will also be in effect, as will all other Nissan Stadium protocols. Click to see the Nissan Stadium policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.