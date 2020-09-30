NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NFL announced Wednesday the Tennessee Titans' game on Sunday against Pittsburgh has been postponed.

The league said the game "will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The NFL said details on the new game date and time on Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.

New from the league pic.twitter.com/RnLcZ9mSPj — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 30, 2020

Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium was set to be the Titans' first before fans this season. Around 7,000 fans were expected to be in attendance. The Titans first three games - at Denver and Minnesota and at home against Jacksonville - had limited fans in attendance.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday that some of the individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 are now experiencing flu-like symptoms.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel says some of the individuals who tested positive for COVID are experiencing flu-like symptoms. pic.twitter.com/429tH8xEnS — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 30, 2020

Vrabel said the team is preparing to play the game as early as Monday.

"I'm confident the league will allow us some time to practice on the field to get ready for the game," said Vrabel.

The team is preparing for the game by watching film and attending virtual meetings instead of practicing on the field and coming in to the facility.

"We have mentally strong guys who are up to the task at hand," said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. "We have to get ourselves ready to play a game and am excited for the challenge."

Tannehill said the virtual off-season will help with the odd week of limited/no practice preparing for the Steelers.

Safety Kevin Byard said watching film in preparation for the Steelers game is the same as a usual week, but the on field stuff is different this week.

"Whenever they tell us to play, that's what we're going to do," said Byard.

Byard is using his Peloton bike to get in conditioning work prior to this week's game.

Vrabel said he is not one of the team personnel who has tested positive for COVID-19. He refused to say if any other coaches might have tested positive, citing the NFL protocol on naming personnel who have tested positive.

General manager Jon Robinson has also tested positive, according to a social media post from his wife Jaimie.

"All is good for the Robinson's as Jon has tested negative twice," she posted. "To play it safe he has quarantined himself away from us and wearing his mask at home."

Jon and Jaimie's daughter Taylor has three auto-immune diseases - T1D, alopecia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Jon Robinson’s wife, Jaimie Robinson, says her husband has tested negative twice for COVID-19. He’s quarantined himself from his family to be extra safe. #Titans pic.twitter.com/2vlj3EUBxM — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) September 30, 2020

A reminder: GM Jon Robinson‘s daughter Taylor has 3 auto-immune diseases: T1D, alopecia and rheumatoid arthritis. He’s a devoted father and husband and is making sure the Robinsons are not at risk. #Titans — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) September 30, 2020

The Titans have closed Saint Thomas Sports Park until at least Saturday.

NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the fourth player learned Wednesday morning he had tested positive. The Titans and the NFL announced on Tuesday three players and five team personnel had tested positive.

One more #Titans player learned early this morning he tested positive in Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. All of Tuesday’s other tests in Tennessee -- and all tests for the #Vikings -- came back negative this morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

So that makes four #Titans players plus five staff members who have tested positive since Sunday's game in Minnesota. Still no positive tests for the #Vikings. The virus takes time to incubate, so results from the next couple days of testing will be important, too. https://t.co/40KnlsH8IU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the placer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Nobody's to blame. We're in a pandemic. We followed the protocols by the letter," said Vrabel. "This is a very unfortunate situation, but we're confident we'll be able to handle it."

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that linebackers coach Shane Bowen missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota because of COVID-19. The test result was returned before the Titans left on Saturday for Minnesota. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Steelers are preparing as if the game will be played on Sunday. The NFL has not made an announcement if the game will be postponed.