NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The third edition of the Titans Pop-Up Shop featuring retro, 90's themed clothing will take place Thursday at Fort Houston.
The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. The special edition Titans clothing will be available exclusively at the one-night only event. Attendees will enjoy live artists and a DJ as they shop as well as food from The Loading Dock.
All COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in effect at the event, including proper social distancing and mask requirements.
On Friday the Titans will host two screenings of Remember the Titans at The Field at Franklin. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. Click to purchase tickets. Food trucks and free Titans yard signs will be available.
Monday's season opener can be viewed with fans at over 35 Titans Gameday Hangout locations.
Titans cheerleaders and alumni will be making appearances at three locations: Party Fowl in Franklin and Murfreesboro and Jonathan's Grille in Hendersonville. The Hangouts begin at 8 p.m. with kickoff against the Denver Broncos set for 9:20 p.m.
