NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after catching an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are trading Isaiah Wilson to Miami.
Butler was a part of 100 tackles, defensed 14 passes and had four interceptions last year.
Adoree Jackson and Kristian Fulton, the team’s second round pick in 2020, would be the starting corners for the team in 2021.
The release of Butler leaves the Titans in need of another cornerback. Add it to the list of needs on a side of the ball that was the inconsistent problem for the team last year.
1 of 24
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) takes the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) flies through the air after being hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings makes a reception against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans knocks the ball away on a deep pass to Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers makes a touchdown catch against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans is taken off the field after an injury against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after catching an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Log Angeles Chargers is tackled while running with the ball during the first quarter by Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Cornerback Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Eric Lutzens/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) gains three yards setting up his next play touchdown as he gets taken out by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the third quarter of the game on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Denver Broncos hosted the Tennessee Titans for the game. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)
Duke Williams #82 of the Buffalo Bills makes a pass reception as he is forced out of bounds by Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Buffalo defeats Tennessee 14-7. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills runs out of the grasp of Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 in the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 in the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans just comes up short of an interception over Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Ben Jones #60 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans after intercepting a Cleveland Browns pass in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans intercepts a Cleveland Browns pass in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Butler returned the interception for a touchdown as Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by his teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) takes the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Wade Payne
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) flies through the air after being hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Hannah Foslien
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings makes a reception against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans knocks the ball away on a deep pass to Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson
Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers makes a touchdown catch against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans is taken off the field after an injury against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Silas Walker
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after catching an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Silas Walker
Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Log Angeles Chargers is tackled while running with the ball during the first quarter by Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds
Cornerback Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Eric Lutzens/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) gains three yards setting up his next play touchdown as he gets taken out by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the third quarter of the game on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Denver Broncos hosted the Tennessee Titans for the game. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)
Brett Carlsen
Duke Williams #82 of the Buffalo Bills makes a pass reception as he is forced out of bounds by Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Buffalo defeats Tennessee 14-7. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills runs out of the grasp of Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 in the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 in the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans just comes up short of an interception over Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Wide receiver D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown in the first quarter over Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Ben Jones #60 of the Tennessee Titans and Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans after intercepting a Cleveland Browns pass in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans intercepts a Cleveland Browns pass in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Butler returned the interception for a touchdown as Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 8: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by his teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tennessee defeated Cleveland 43-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.