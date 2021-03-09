NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have reportedly informed cornerback Malcolm Butler that the team will be releasing him.

The release is a salary dump for the team as it tries to make the pieces fit under the yet to be clarified NFL salary cap.

Salary cap casualty.Butler was #Titans best DB last year and had his best year with the team.Titans save more than $10M with this move. — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) March 9, 2021

After three seasons of a 5-year, $61.25M deal, Butler is released. It saves the #Titans more than $10M against the cap and makes Butler a free agent. https://t.co/uH2EuPK9Tz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Butler’s release will save the Titans more than $10 million against the cap for the 2021 season.

What it does cost them is their best cornerback from 2020.

Butler was a part of 100 tackles, defensed 14 passes and had four interceptions last year.

Adoree Jackson and Kristian Fulton, the team’s second round pick in 2020, would be the starting corners for the team in 2021.

The release of Butler leaves the Titans in need of another cornerback. Add it to the list of needs on a side of the ball that was the inconsistent problem for the team last year.