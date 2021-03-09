Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after catching an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have reportedly informed cornerback Malcolm Butler that the team will be releasing him.

The release is a salary dump for the team as it tries to make the pieces fit under the yet to be clarified NFL salary cap.

Butler’s release will save the Titans more than $10 million against the cap for the 2021 season.

What it does cost them is their best cornerback from 2020.

Butler was a part of 100 tackles, defensed 14 passes and had four interceptions last year.

Adoree Jackson and Kristian Fulton, the team’s second round pick in 2020, would be the starting corners for the team in 2021.

The release of Butler leaves the Titans in need of another cornerback. Add it to the list of needs on a side of the ball that was the inconsistent problem for the team last year.

