BALTIMORE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens were tied 24-24 on Sunday afternoon after regulation in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Playoff game from January.
Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens down the field to tie the game with 15 seconds left in regulation.
Justin Tucker kicked his third field goal of the game from 29 yards out to tie the game.
Jackson completed four straight passes and rushed for 22 yards to rally the Ravens.
The Tennessee offense came to life in the fourth quarter rallying the Titans to a 24-21 lead. The Titans offense had two drives over 80 yards to rally from a 21-13 deficit.
Ryan Tannehill’s short pass to A.J. Brown turned into a 14-yard touchdown pass as Brown shook off defenders and carried another into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:18 remaining.
The score came after the Titans’ defense finally got a third-down stop against the Ravens. Baltimore converted 9-of-13 third down chances into first downs.
The Titans cashed in on Amani Hooker’s interception into a Stephen Gostkowski field goal. Tennessee put together a 12-play, 81-yard drive and decided to go for the field goal after being stopped at the Baltimore 4, which Gostkowski converted from 22 yards out.
Baltimore extended its lead over the Titans to 21-13 after three quarters of play.
Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for the second big play of the game, this time a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Ravens a 21-10 lead with 9:39 remaining in the third quarter.
The Titans answered with a scoring drive as Stephen Gostkowski kicked his second field goal of the game, connecting from 40 yards out with 5:36 remaining.
The Titans had picked up a first down at the Baltimore 7 and looked to be in position for a touchdown.
After an incomplete pass, center Ben Jones was shaken up and had to leave the game for a play.
Jamil Douglas, who replaced Jones, snapped the ball over the head of Derrick Henry, who was lined up in a wildcat formation, for a 20-yard loss. Ryan Tannehill completed a short pass to Jonnu Smith to set up the field goal.
The Baltimore Ravens took advantage of great field position to take the lead in the second quarter.
The Ravens took the lead after starting drive at their own 40 after a 41-yard Trevor Daniel punt.
J.K. Dobbins capped a 60-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 5:22 remaining in the half. He then caught a pass from Lamar Jackson to convert on the two-point play to give Baltimore a 14-7 lead.
Jackson’s 30-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews on third down set the Ravens up at the Tennessee 11.
The Ravens were able to add a field goal earlier in the quarter after picking off Ryan Tannehill.
Tannehill was pressured on a blitz by Patrick Queen and threw a pass early. Tyus Bowser picked off the pass at the Titans’ 47 and returned it 25 yards.
The Titans defense stepped up and stopped the Ravens at the Tennessee 9 and forced a field goal attempt.
The Titans were able cut into the Ravens’ lead in the final minutes of the first half.
Backup quarterback Logan Woodside completed a pass from punt formation to Nick Westbrook-Kihine to pick up a first down.
Then on a third down play, the Ravens’ Pernell McPhee was flagged for roughing the passer to keep the Titans’ drive alive.
The Titans drive stalled after Tannehill was hit just before throwing the ball and fumbled forward out of bounds. The ball was spotted at the 22 and a third down pass to Jonnu Smith was incomplete.
Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 40-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the half to cut the lead to 14-10.
Justin Tucker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 11:07 remaining in the first half to cut Tennessee’s lead to 7-6.
The Titans scored on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead.
The Titans stopped the Ravens on the opening possession, then took over at the Titans 21 after a Baltimore punt.
On the first play of the possession, Tannehill attempted to go over the top to A.J. Brown. The Ravens were called for pass interference on the play, giving the Titans the ball at the Baltimore 40.
Tannehill completed 4-of-4 passes on the opening drive for 30 yards, throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 8:37 remaining in the quarter.
The Ravens answered with a field goal on the next possession to cut the Titans’ lead to 7-3.
Baltimore converted two third down plays to keep the drive going and was helped by face mask penalty against Tennessee’s Desmond King.
The drive stalled and Justin Tucker kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:53 left in the quarter.
The game started with fireworks during the pregame. Titans players gathered on the Ravens logo at midfield and appeared to be shouting at Baltimore players on the sidelines. The teams approached each other near the logo, but appeared cooler heads prevailed and no punches were thrown.
The Ravens were attempting to gain revenge for a playoff loss in January to Tennessee. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC Playoffs last year after finishing 14-2 but lost 28-12 to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Tennessee lost to Kansas City the following week in the AFC Championship game.
The Titans had a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their last game on Nov. 12. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games after starting the season 5-0.
The Ravens will face the Titans without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, both of whom were placed on the inactive list Sunday for the rematch of last January’s AFC playoff game.
Campbell has a calf strain and Williams is nursing an ankle sprain. That leaves the Ravens short-handed against Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who already has five 100-yard games this season.
The Ravens have wide receiver Dez Bryant on the 53-man roster for the game after activating him from the practice squad.
Tennessee’s inactive list includes safety Kenny Vaccaro, who has a concussion, and starting left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle).
First round pick offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson is on the active roster for the first time this season.
1 of 21
Gail Burton
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with teammates after he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) on a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, center left, greets players on the sideline after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, center, prepares to catch a touchdown pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) disrupts a pass attempted to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders but still manages to score on a 2-point conversion catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, center bottom, dives over the goal line while scoring a run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard, right, disrupts an attempted pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) reaches but is unable to make a catch as Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) rushes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown reacts after suffering an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs the ball after first half interception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to catch a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with teammates after he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) on a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, center left, greets players on the sideline after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, center, prepares to catch a touchdown pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) disrupts a pass attempted to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders but still manages to score on a 2-point conversion catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, center bottom, dives over the goal line while scoring a run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard, right, disrupts an attempted pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) reaches but is unable to make a catch as Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) rushes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown reacts after suffering an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Terrance Williams
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs the ball after first half interception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to catch a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Gail Burton
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Nick Wass
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard looks on between plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
