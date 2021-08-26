NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans formally pledged their support of the Waverly community devastated by Saturday’s floods.

The relief effort will include a $50,000 donation from The Titans Foundation and Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Disaster Relief Fund, as well as another $150,000 commitment through in-kind donations to the Waverly Central High School football team.

“The people of Waverly are our neighbors, and as community leaders, we feel like it is our role and our honor to be there when our community needs us,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO, in a news release. “This mission is passed down directly from our owner, Amy Adams Strunk. We’re so thankful for her generosity in allowing us to dive in and help those who need it most, and we’re thinking of all those who lost loved ones during this tragedy.”

The Waverly Central High School football team was extremely affected by the flood, losing its facility and equipment outside.

Titans staff members plan to personally deliver in-kind donations in the form of practice gear, girdles, footballs, mouthpieces and more to the team next week, and will also provide washers and dryers to assist with cleaning needs.

To get the team back on the field, the Titans offered to allow Waverly Central to play a home game at Nissan Stadium. Dates for a potential game are still being finalized, with the goal of fundraising for Waverly Central’s recovery at the game.

The Titans will travel the Waverly Central High School and middle school football team to Nissan Stadium this weekend as their guests for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears. They will be recognized on the stadium’s big screens, and a moment of silence will be held for the people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“We are greatly appreciative of the Titans organization for reaching out to us and helping us through these rough times,” said Waverly Central football coach Randall Boldin in a news release. “We have a long road ahead of us to get our facility operational and being able to play at home, but the Titans’ generosity will allow us to equip our kids and continue on with our season.”

Waverly’s game Friday night at Columbia Academy has been canceled. The Tigers are scheduled to play a home game against Sycamore on Sept. 3.

In addition, the Titans have reached out to season ticket members in the area who were affected by the flooding to see how the team can assist with their recovery.

Those interested in supporting the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Disaster Relief Fund can find information online.