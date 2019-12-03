NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans players helped boost morale of patients at Saint Thomas West Hospital on Tuesday.
The players took part in a long-standing tradition of visiting patients at the hospital. Players met with cardia and orthopedic patients on Tuesday.
The players said the visits make them thankful for their health and they realize not everyone has a person to visit them.
“At the end of the day, you’re in good spirits, good health, but at the snap of a finger, doing the job we’re doing and bending life, we are out there putting ourselves at harm all the time,” said Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. “You could be right here in one of these hospital beds and hope someone comes visit you.”
Hospital leaders said the visits help boost morale throughout the hospital and sometimes that can help a person’s recovery and put them on the track to go home sooner.
