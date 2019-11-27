NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
The Tennessee Titans coaches, players and staff spent time volunteering with The Bridge Ministry on Tuesday night.
The Bridge Ministry is a nonprofit that helps the homeless in Nashville.
The Titans helped give out food, clothes and other things beneath the Jefferson Street Bridge in downtown Nashville.
“It’s special. We’re fortunate to be in the position we are,” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “Opportunities we get like this, we come out in the community, be face-to-face, interact and have conversations with people on Thanksgiving, and give them a plate of hot food. It’s a special moment and I cherish it.”
This is the sixth year that members of the Titans family have volunteers with The Bridge Ministry on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
