FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Members of the Tennessee Titans are giving back to the community through a new youth football camp.
The camp allowed for children in Middle Tennessee ages 7 to 14 to interact with players on the team while also learning a new skill or two.
The camp focused on not only teaching kids football, but also how to be a good team player.
“I spent a lot of time on the side volunteering with some kids and my girlfriend’s organization Caring Hearts, which works out of west Nashville, and thought it would be a good time to bring everyone together, bring the community together,” said Titans tight end Anthony Firkser.
The camp benefitted Caring Hearts Nashville.
