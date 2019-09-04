NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have placed veteran kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.
Succop started the preseason on the team’s physically unable to perform list before being activated for the last two preseason games.
The Titans signed Cairo Santos to replace Succop on the roster.
Santos spent the offseason with Tampa Bay but was released last weekend. He was 9-of-12 on field goals and hit all 17 extra points for the Buccaneers last year. He also played two games with the Los Angeles Rams where he was 5-of-6 on field goals and extra points.
Santos has also played for Kansas City and Chicago in his career. In 62 games, he has hit 83.2% of his field goal attempts.
Succop hit 86.7% of his field goal attempts last year for the Titans and has hit 83.6% during his 10-year career. He joined the Titans in 2014 after spending his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City.
Because Succop made the team’s initial 53-man roster, he will be eligible to return later in the season.
