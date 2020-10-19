NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against Houston.
Lewan posted the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning.
“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I tore my ACL yesterday against Houston,” Lewan tweeted. “Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever.
"I can't wait to watch my guys crush it, I'm going to be the biggest Titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small setback doesn't change a thing!"
