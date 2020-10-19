Taylor Lewan injury
 

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is helped up after he was injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 
 Mark Zaleski
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against Houston.

Lewan posted the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning.

“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I tore my ACL yesterday against Houston,” Lewan tweeted. “Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever.

"I can't wait to watch my guys crush it, I'm going to be the biggest Titans  fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small setback doesn't change a thing!"

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.