NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans’ beleaguered defense has bent but not broke while taking a 17-0 lead over the Chicago Bears after three quarters of play at Nissan Stadium.
Newly-acquired cornerback Desmond King scooped up a David Montgomery fumble and took it 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Titans a 17-0 lead with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
King was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week and cleared the NFL’s COVID protocol and was added to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
The Titans’ defense gave up a couple of big plays in the third quarter, but was able to get stops defensively to stop drives. Tennessee sacked quarterback Nick Foles twice in the game and forced an intentional grounding penalty on a near-sack. Tennessee also hit Foles five times, including three by Harold Landry.
The Titans used big plays from wide receiver A.J. Brown to take a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Brown caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 4:39 remaining in the second quarter to stretch the Titans’ lead to 10-0. Brown caught the pass short of the goalline and was able to pull a defender into the end zone.
In the first quarter, Brown took a short pass and turned it into a 38-yard reception to set up a 40-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski with 4:26 left in the quarter.
Brown has caught three passes for 95 yards.
Defenses dominated much of the first half of play.
The Titans defense forced three three-and-out drives and allowed just two first downs and 77 yards on offense.
Other than the Titans’ two scoring drives, the Bears defense forced four three-and-out series.
Tannehill has completed just 5-of-15 passes for 110 yards and was sacked three times. Derrick Henry has gained 38 yards on 16 carries.
Foles has completed 21-of-32 passes for 204 yards. Montgomery has gained 25 yards on the ground on 12 carries for the Bears.
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney headlines the Titans' inactive players for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Clowney did not practice this week because of a knee injury, according to the team's injury report.
Other inactives include WR Adam Humphries, who remains in concussion protocol after being injured last week, CB Kareem Orr, OT Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim and DE Matt Dickerson.
CB Desmond King, who joined the team via trade earlier this week, cleared the NFL Covid protocols and will be active for Sunday's game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.