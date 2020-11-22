BALTIMORE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans scored on their opening possession and led the Baltimore Ravens 7-3 after one quarter of play on Sunday.
The game matched two teams with 6-3 records and was a rematch of last year’s playoff game won by the Titans.
The game is being played before no fans.
The Tennessee Titans took an early 7-0 lead in the game.
The Titans stopped the Ravens on the opening possession, then took over at the Titans 21 after a Baltimore punt.
On the first play of the possession, Ryan Tannehill attempted to go over the top to A.J. Brown. The Ravens were called for pass interference on the play, giving the Titans the ball at the Baltimore 40.
Tannehill completed 4-of-4 passes on the opening drive for 30 yards, throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 8:37 remaining in the quarter.
The Ravens answered with a field goal on the next possession to cut the Titans’ lead to 7-3.
Baltimore converted two third down plays to keep the drive going and was helped by face mask penalty against Tennessee’s Desmond King.
The drive stalled and Justin Tucker kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:53 left in the quarter.
The game started with fireworks during the pregame. Titans players gathered on the Ravens logo at midfield and appeared to be shouting at Baltimore players on the sidelines. The teams approached each other near the logo, but appeared cooler heads prevailed and no punches were thrown.
#Titans #Ravens jacked up before kick.Game on. pic.twitter.com/SITEylYYjm— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 22, 2020
The Ravens were attempting to gain revenge for a playoff loss in January to Tennessee. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC Playoffs last year after finishing 14-2 but lost 28-12 to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Tennessee lost to Kansas City the following week in the AFC Championship game.
The Titans had a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their last game on Nov. 12. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games after starting the season 5-0.
The Titans were without several top-line players for Sunday’s game. The Titans placed linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he must miss at least three games.
The team also announced Saturday that safety Kenny Vaccaro (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. On Friday, the Titans said left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ribs) are out for Sunday’s game.
#Titans Inactives #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/i73ewSZlcq— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 22, 2020
First round pick offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson is on the active roster for the first time this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.