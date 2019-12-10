NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Titans may have a big game this weekend, but one player gave back to the community on Tuesday night.
Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans and his nonprofit The Razor Foundation held a special celebration on Tuesday night for 200 at-risk boys from Metro Public Schools.
The kids received a special dinner and received gifts.
“Putting them in a perspective of that you’ve been in a situation they’ve been in, and anything you want to do, you can achieve,” said Evans. “Me, just being a physical representation of that, a physical example here in their face. What better way to do that with foundation as well.”
Evans’ The Razor Foundation focuses on helping at-risk youth in Nashville and Auburn, AL.
