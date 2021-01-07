NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will be hosting a playoff game at Nissan Stadium for the first time in 12 years.
Normally the stadium would be packed with more than 65,000 screaming fans, but with the pandemic that won’t be the case.
The Titans will allow 21% capacity at the stadium, about 14,500 fans, for Sunday’s game against Baltimore. That’s been the case since November.
That’s more than many NFL teams allowed this season. Pittsburgh announced on Thursday they won’t be allowing fans for their playoff game this weekend against Cleveland.
“While we wish we could be packed to the gills and have fans in the upper corners, that’s not a possibility. That’s not a safe experience to offer,” said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill.
Nihill chooses to look at what they can and have offered, some fan capacity for eight of the Titans nine home games. At least a dozen NFL teams haven’t had fans all season.
“I write it off as a huge success this year,” said Nihill. “It’s been very challenging, but the team stepped up.”
That’s good news for the Snyder family, who have been season ticket holders for years. Brian and his wife Ashley were at the last Titans home playoff game in 2009 before they had kids.
This time will be different. Twelve-year-old Maclaine and 10-year-old Reagan will get to join them.
Snyder knows the atmosphere will be much different than it was in 2009 wild card game against the Ravens, but plans to bring as much energy as he can.
The Titans said fan support, which ramped up from 12.5% capacity to 21% capacity throughout the season, hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“As much as anything, I applaud the Titans fans,” said Nihill. “More than 13,000 per game and everyone came with the right attitude and ready to comply with the mask mandate and to stay in their pods.”
The Titans’ executive expects the same this weekend for Sunday’s game against Baltimore.
“We’re grateful to be able to host as many fans as we can,” said Nihill. “It would be a devastating blow to host a playoff game for the first time in 12 years and have no fans there to see it.”
Sunday’s game kicks off shortly after 12 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
