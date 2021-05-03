NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rashad Weaver, a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, was charged with simple assault over the weekend, WPIX in Pittsburgh reported on Monday.
Weaver, 23, is charged with punching a pregnant woman in the side of the head after an altercation on April 18.
"The allegations against my client, Rashad Weaver, are completely false and reckless. Mr. Weaver takes these charges very seriously, and we look forward to clearing his good name," attorney Dennis M. Blackwell said in a statement. "Without question and without hesitation, we deny Rashad punched anyone, especially a woman. We intend to conduct a full investigation of these charges, and intend to pursue all legal remedies available to Rashad."
According to court records, the complaint was filed in Allegheny County on Friday, the second day of the recent NFL Draft. Weaver was picked by the Titans on Saturday.
Court records show a summons was issued on Monday.
The Tennessee Titans said Monday they were aware of the charges against Weaver.
“We were made aware of this news this morning. We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league," the Titans said in a statement.
According to a criminal complaint WPIX obtained, witnesses said they saw Weaver, who is 6’5” tall and weighs around 280 pounds, fighting with a group of people around 2:30 a.m.
A woman told police that Weaver approached her and her friends at a bar and accused them of spilling a drink on him. The woman and her friends left, and Weaver followed.
Witnesses say Weaver punch the woman, who is about 5’7” tall and weighs 140 pounds, no the side of the head and saw her fall into the street.
The woman went to the hospital a few days later because she was vomiting and was diagnosed with a concussion. She also verified she was pregnant at the time of the assault.
Weaver has been charged with assault. He faces a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.
Weaver was a consensus All-American last season for the University of Pittsburgh. He was picked by the Titans in the fourth round on Saturday.
