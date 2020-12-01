NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have declared Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium as a “Code Blue” game, asking all fans to wear their Titans light blue.
The Titans have released a special-edition Code Blue short and long-sleeved shirt available in the Titans Pro Shop or online. The Titans Pro Shop is located near Gate 1 at Nissan Stadium and shirts will be available while supplies last.
The Titans are also providing a free blue light bulb (25W, standard base) for fans to use in their homes and front porches. One light bulb per customer, while supplies last, will be available on Thursday at Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Franklin, Smyrna, Mount Juliet and Madison.
Businesses are invited to turn their lights blue all week and encourage their staff to wear Titans gear on casual Friday, even if working from home. Code Blue spirit can be shared with the team on social media using the hashtag #TitansCODEBLUE and tagging @Titans.
