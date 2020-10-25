Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee for a 27-24 victory Sunday in a game originally postponed when the Titans came down with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.
In a matchup of the AFC’s two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans rallied from 17 down. They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left that sent the Steelers running around the field in celebration and the Titans (5-1) stunned.
The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.
Benny Snell Jr. added a 1-yard TD run, and Ray-Ray McCloud set up a touchdown with a 57-yard punt return. Pittsburgh scored at least 26 points for a sixth straight game to tie a stretch in 2015 for the longest in franchise history.
The Steelers were without cornerback Mike Hilton, one of their best blitzers, not that the NFL's No. 2 defense in both yards and points allowed missed him. Pittsburgh outgained Tennessee 362-292 and held the NFL's second-best scoring offense under 31 points for the first time since the opening week of the season.
But the Titans had won four of their first five by rallying in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, and they scored 17 straight to pull to 27-24.
Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown on a short pass that the receiver took to the end zone for a 73-yard TD. Jayon Brown picked off a batted pass, setting up Gostkowski's field goal. Derrick Henry capped the 12-play drive with a 1-yard TD with 10:13 left.
The Titans had the final chance after Amani Hooker intercepted Roethlisberger in the back of the end zone with 2:35 left. It was Roethlisberger’s third of the game, which Tennessee turned into only a field goal.
Pittsburgh dominated early with a 161-1 edge in total offense before the Titans' second offensive possession. The Steelers led 24-7 at halftime.
Roethlisberger and the Steelers scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in 23 games, going 75 yards over 16 plays. Roethlisberger had his 1-yard TD pass to James Conner wiped out by penalty so he hit Johnson for an 11-yard TD and a 7-0 lead.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes as offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) grabs Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) looks for someone to throw to as Pittsburgh Steelers' Jaylen Samuels (38) closes in on a botched punt play in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) tries to bring down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) as Brown scores a touchdown on a 73-yard pass reception in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) plays against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is congratulated by offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) after Henry scored a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) flies through the air after being hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates with Chris Jackson (35) after Hooker intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) attempts a 45-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Brett Kern (6) holds in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Gostkowski missed the kick and the Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
INJURIES
Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was hurt early in the fourth. Johnson went to the sideline after a key third-down catch late in the game with an apparent right leg injury. He missed last week's game with a back injury.
Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney hurt his left knee early in the third quarter but returned. Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton hurt a knee late in the first half.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Baltimore in a game rescheduled because of the Titans' outbreak with the Ravens coming off their bye.
Titans: Visit Cincinnati in their first road game since Sept. 27.
