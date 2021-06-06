NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms to acquire wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Sunday.

The Titans would trade their 2022 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2023 to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a sixth round pick in 2023.

Julio! Julio! Ju-li-oooo! 📣 Titans Agree to Trade Terms with Falcons 📰 » https://t.co/EMvRhz0D30 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 6, 2021

Earlier Sunday, ESPN and the NFL Network report the Atlanta Falcons are trading receiver Julio Jones to the Titans.

Jones has a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million for the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old is the Falcons’ career leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896) and is second to Roddy White in touchdown receptions (63). His 95.5 receiving yards per game is the best per-game average in NFL history.

The terms of the trade are pending Jones' physical.

Titans vs. Falcons - 9/29/19 Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons swaps jerseys with A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans at the conclusion of an NFL game at Mercedes-…

The Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis to free agency earlier this season.

Adding Jones to the mix with A.J. Brown gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill one of the more formidable receiving duos in the NFL. The Titans’ offense also boasts the reigning two-time NFL rushing leader in Derrick Henry.

Titans players weighed in on social media on Sunday morning about the media reports.

I need my commission from them recruiting videos @Titans pic.twitter.com/CRBgLdlmG6 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 6, 2021