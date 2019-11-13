NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans will begin constructing a brand new expansion of their MetroCenter office and practice facility next week.
The plan includes 60,000 square feet in additions including a new building placed on one of the existing practice fields, and a major renovation of the existing 75,000 square foot Saint Thomas Sports Park, their corporate home since the team began in 1999.
“We've added so many members to the Titans family over the past several years,” Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said. “Evolving our workplace makes perfect sense from both a growth standpoint as well as maximizing our team’s overall effectiveness. This new facility will ultimately create the modern environment that will enable further success.”
The new development will also feature a 2,000 square foot event space and a 2,300 square foot rooftop deck to be used for day-to-day staff functions and a two-story 39,000 square foot parking garage to add more than 100 parking spaces to the facility.
