NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An additional Tennessee Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19 according to reporters with the NFL Network.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the player learned Wednesday morning he had tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Titans and the NFL announced three players and five team personnel had tested positive. The team closed Saint Thomas Sports Park until at least Saturday.

Pelissero and Garafolo reported all the tests for Minnesota Vikings players came back negative on Wednesday morning.

As a precaution, the Vikings have also closed their team facility.

On Tuesday afternoon, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the placer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that linebackers coach Shane Bowen missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota because of COVID-19. The test result was returned before the Titans left on Saturday for Minnesota. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The game was to be the first played before fans at Nissan Stadium this season. The Titans hosted Jacksonville on Sept. 20.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Steelers are preparing as if the game will be played on Sunday. The NFL has not made an announcement if the game will be postponed.