NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Baltimore Ravens learned late last night that multiple members of the Ravens’ organization had tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a statement posted on Monday that those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine.

“We have started the process of contact tracing,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

The Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in overtime.