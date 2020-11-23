NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Baltimore Ravens learned late last night that multiple members of the Ravens’ organization had tested positive for COVID-19.
The team said in a statement posted on Monday that those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine.
“We have started the process of contact tracing,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020
The Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in overtime.
