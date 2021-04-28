NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Matt Rogers as the team’s new public address announcer at Nissan Stadium.
Rogers will call all Titans games from the PA booth beginning with the 2021 NFL season.
Rogers, who resides in Spring Hill, won the 2001 Rose Bowl as an offensive lineman for the University of Washington. He was a finalist on Season 3 of American Idol before pursuing his passion as a television host.
“I can not begin to express my gratitude to the Titans organization for trusting me with such an honor,” Rogers said in a news release. “I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and fans who have supported me. I am honored and I am ready.”
As a sports broadcaster for Turner Sports, he covered the nation’s top college football teams. From there he hosted “Really Big Things” on Discovery Channel and continues work with the network today. He also served as the host for Lifetime’s “Coming Home,” which honored service men and women coming home from deployment and surprising their families. Many of those reunions took place at Fort Campbell, KY.
Originally from California, Rogers moved to Tennessee in 2015. He began following the team after his move and became a Titans season ticket member.
Rogers was one of almost 200 candidates who applied for the position. He was invited with a handful of candidates to audition in-person at Nissan Stadium before the pool was narrowed to six finalists.
He was selected as the winner after a fan vote online and input from Titans leadership.
Rogers replaces Mike Donegan, who has been the Titans’ PA announcer since moving into Nissan Stadium. Donegan announced his retirement during the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.