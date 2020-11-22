Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gets help from teammate running back Jeremy McNichols, center right, while scoring against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen (48) and free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.
Running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.
It was reminiscent of Henry's outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoff.
After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.
Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of stopping Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).
Tennessee trailed 21-10 early in the third quarter and 21-16 late in regulation before launching a 90-yard drive featuring the running of Henry and some precise throws by Ryan Tannehill.
On third down from the Baltimore 14, A. J. Brown caught a short pass on the right side and broke four tackles before scoring while standing up with 2:18 left. Tannehill ran in the conversion to make it 24-21.
Lamar Jackson then drove the Ravens to the Tennessee 10 before Justin Tucker kicked a 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Jackson went 17 for 29 for 186 yards and J.K. Dobbins, seeing the most extensive action of his first NFL season with Baltimore, ran for 70 yards on 15 carries and scored a second-quarter touchdown.
Baltimore went up 21-10 early in the second half on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews.
The Titans used a pair of field goals by Stephen Gostkowski to close to 21-16, setting the stage for a thrilling fourth quarter.
Baltimore allowed the Titans to march 79 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession, but bounced back to take a 14-10 halftime lead.
Henry had only 37 yards rushing on 13 carries in the first half.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gets help from teammate running back Jeremy McNichols, center right, while scoring against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen (48) and free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to intercept a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, intended for wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski, right, celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to catch a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs the ball after first half interception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown reacts after suffering an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) reaches but is unable to make a catch as Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) rushes in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, center bottom, dives over the goal line while scoring a run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard, right, disrupts an attempted pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) disrupts a pass attempted to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is hit by Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders but still manages to score on a 2-point conversion catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, center left, greets players on the sideline after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, center, prepares to catch a touchdown pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with teammates after he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) on a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
DEZ RETURNS
Baltimore's Dez Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards, all in the third quarter, his first catches in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with Dallas. The 32-year-old Bryant closed his career with the Cowboys after the 2017 season, tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and was inactive last season.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Patrick Mekari started at center for Baltimore in place of Matt Skura, who had fired several errant snaps in each of the previous two games. Mekari did an ample job of getting the ball to Jackson in shotgun and pistol formation.
INJURIES
Titans: LB Jayon Brown left with an elbow injury. ... LT Ty Sambrailo left in the fourth quarter during the pivotal touchdown drive.
UP NEXT
Titans: For the second time in 18 days, Tennessee faces AFC South rival Indianapolis next Sunday.
Ravens: An AFC North matchup with unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.
