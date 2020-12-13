JACKSONVILLE, FL (WSMV/AP) - Derrick Henry rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half and scored a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans build a 17-3 halftime lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Henry picked up 75 of his 122 yards on the Titans’ scoring drive in the second quarter.
After Jacksonville kicked a field goal with 3:32 remaining in the quarter, Henry went to work.
The Titans running back had runs of 8 and 22 yards leading up to the two-minute warning. After runs of 5 and 4 yards, Henry broke through the line on third-and-one for a 36-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left in the half.
Stephen Gostkowski added a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the half after the Titans defense stopped Jacksonville.
Ryan Tannehill threw passes of 19 yards to Corey Davis and 9 yards to Jonnu Smith after taking possession at the Tennessee 37 after forcing the Jaguars to punt.
Henry started out slow with only 13 yards on three carries in the first quarter of play.
The Jaguars took advantage of a Titans’ turnover to put points on the board in the second quarter.
Ryan Tannehill completed a short pass to Davis, who was hit and fumbled at the Tennessee 40. Doug Coslin recovered the fumble.
However, the Titans defense stepped up and stopped the Jaguars on three plays. Rosas kicked a 53-yard field goal 3:27 left in the quarter to cut the lead to 7-3.
The Titans scored on their opening possession of the game after a missed Jacksonville field goal to take an early lead.
The Titans failed to cash in a scoring chance midway through the second quarter.
Tennessee used a mixture of Tannehill passes and Derrick Henry runs to drive the ball inside the Jaguars’ 10.
After Tannehill was sacked on first down, he completed passes to Anthony Firsker and Corey Davis to set up a fourth down play at the Jacksonville 9.
The Titans hurried to the line and handed off to Jeremy McNichols, who was thrown for a 2-yard loss.
The Titans capitalized after a blocked field on Jacksonville’s opening possession.
Tennessee took possession at the Titans 43 for its opening possession and quickly moved down the field for a three-play, 57-yard drive.
Tannehill threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to put the Titans on top 7-0 with 7:56 remaining in the first quarter.
The Jaguars were able to move the ball on their opening drive.
Jacksonville converted two third-down conversions before the drive bogged down at the Titans 35.
Rosas slipped on his 53-yard field goal attempt, allowing DaQuan Jones to block the kick.
Tannehill completed 13-of-16 passes for 153 yards in the first half. A.J. Brown was the leading receiver with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Rookie James Robinson, who rushed for over 100 yards in his first game against the Titans, was held to 9 yards on seven carries. Mike Glennon completed 13-of-22 passes for 85 yards.
TARGETING 1,000
Titans receiver Corey Davis is putting together the best season of his career, and at an opportune time. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. Davis already has four 100-yard performances this season after having two in his first three years. He leads the Titans with 801 yards receiving. Teammate A.J. Brown isn’t far behind with 725 yards receiving. The duo could give the Titans two 1,000-yard receivers this season.
“It would say a lot about him, about me and about this entire team,” Davis said. “So we’ve got a lot of weapons and to be able to spread the ball out like we do ... So I know it would mean a lot to both of us.”
ROOKIE RECORD
Jacksonville's James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and he ranks second in total touchdowns (9). He needs 32 yards against the Titans to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season.
Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing: Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).
Robinson has a shot at topping the list.
TANNEHILL'S TIME
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games, and the veteran quarterback now is one away from matching his career high set in 2014 with Miami. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 TD passes, trailing Aaron Rodgers (36), Russell Wilson (32), Patrick Mahomes (31), Tom Brady (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (27).
———
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL
Copyright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.