NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have posthumously honored Keith Henry of Coalfield High School as the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year.
Henry led the Yellow Jackets to an undefeated season in 2020, the most wins in a season in school history and a semifinal appearance in the 1A state championship. Henry passed away on Dec. 5, the day after the 1A state championship game, due to complications with COVID-19.
Henry joined Coalfield as an assistant coach in 2005 before becoming head coach in 2008. He also served as an assistant principal at the school. He compiled a 115-48 record during his tenure.
“Coach Keith Henry was more than a football coach. He was a husband, father, an assistant principal, a mentor and a friend,” Coalfield principal Matt Murphy in a news release. “He coached and taught the game of football very well but more importantly, he taught life lessons which his players will use forever. He has touched so many lives and will never know the impact that he has had on so many individuals.”
As the 2020 Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year, Coalfield High School will receive a grant in the amount of $2,000 from the Titans Foundation to benefit its football program. Henry is also qualified for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, honoring high school football coaches that display the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by Shula, who holds the NFL record for most career wins.
Click for information on the High School Game of the Week and Coach of the Week program.
