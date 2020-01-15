NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced there will be a free outdoor viewing party for the Tennessee Titans’ game at Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.
The party is free and open to the public with live music, giveaways and other activities beginning at 11 a.m. The Titans and Chiefs play for the AFC Championship at 2:05 p.m. There will be video screens on Broadway near First Avenue and on Second Avenue north of Broadway. Live music will include Jason Eskridge and Sixwire, who served as the house band during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“We can’t waitto see our traveling fans in Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game, and we are thrilled that fans at home in Nashville will get to watch the game together as a community,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a news release. “We can already feel the energy from the city, and we appreciate all the support during this special moment in franchise history.”
The Titans cheerleaders and drum line will make an appearance at the viewing party. Official Titans merchandise will be available for purchase.
Food trucks will be on site, and water, soda and beer will be on sale. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Security measures will be in place at entrances, and no large bags or backpacks will be allowed. The event site will include Lower Broadway from First to Third Avenue and Second from Demonbreun to Commerce.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate an incredible comeback season and an AFC Championship appearance than by bringing the Two-Tone Blue community together to enjoy the game with each other,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, in a news release. “The fans in Nashville are known for bringing energy and excitement to everything we do, and that passion is a big reason we were named Best Sports City by Sports Business Journal.”
The watch party is hosted and produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in support of the Tennessee Titans. Updated information will be available at visitmusiccity.com/titansparty.
