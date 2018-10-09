The Tennessee Titans waived wide receiver Nick Williams and backup quarterback Austin Davis on Tuesday, the team announced
Williams was released two days after he dropped a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
Davis was signed earlier after Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion in the game at Jacksonville. Davis did not play in a game.
In addition to those moves, the Titans promoted linebacker Robert Spillane from the practice squad to the active roster.
