MINNEAPOLIS (WSMV) - The Minnesota Vikings lead the Tennessee Titans 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Tennessee scored the first 6 points of the game on two field goals from kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
However, Minnesota answered with a big run by running back Dalvin Cook, 40 yards to the end zone to give Minnesota a 7-6 lead.
The second quarter started with quarterback Kirk Cousins finding receiver Adam Thielen for a touchdown. Gostkowski answered with a field goal, but Minnesota went into the locker room up 17-9 at halftime.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished the half 13-20, 147 yards and an interception. Tennessee was also only 1-7 on third down; four trips inside the 30 yard line yielded just nine points for Tennessee.
At the start of the third quarter, the Titans' blitz resulted in Cousins throwing an interception to Johnathan Joseph, who returned the interception to the end zone. However, an illegal block called against Jadeveon Clowney wiped the six points of the board.
The offense finally woke up in the third quarter with two rushing touchdowns from Derrick Henry. Minnesota continued to hang around, as the third quarter ended with Tennessee up 25-24.
The Vikings wouldn't trail for long, however, as Kirk Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.