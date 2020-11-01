CINCINNATI, OH (WSMV) - The Cincinnati Bengals continue to hold a 17-7 lead over the Tennessee Titans after three quarters of play on Sunday.
The Bengals answered a Tennessee touchdown drive with one of its own in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.
Giovani Bernard capped a 9-play, 73-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 10-point lead.
The Titans relied on the run game to cut into Cincinnati’s lead midway through the second quarter.
Derrick Henry and D’Onta Foreman, who was just activated from the practice squad, carried the ball eight straight plays to get to the 3-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Henry scored on a 3-yard run with 6:04 left in the first half. Henry picked up 46 yards on the 75-yard drive.
The Tennessee Titans failed to take advantage of opportunities while falling behind 10-0.
After falling behind 3-0, Tennessee drove down the field reaching the Cincinnati 8 before Ryan Tannehill threw an interception in the end zone trying to connect with A.J. Brown.
On the Titans next possession, the team drove to the Cincinnati 35 before stalling. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 53-yard field goal when it clanked off the right upright. It was his first miss from outside 50 yards.
Cincinnati answered the missed field goal with a 57-yard drive, capped by Samaje Perine’s 1-yard touchdown run. The score came after Johnathan Joseph was called for pass interference in the end zone.
The Bengals took a 3-0 lead after a 57-yard drive with the opening kickoff. Randy Bullock kicked a 33-yard field goal to cap the drive.
Titans WR Adam Humphries was injured late in the second quarter after he was hit by two Bengals defensive backs. He initially caught a pass from Tannehill but dropped it after hitting the ground hard. He remained still on the field for several minutes before getting up on his own and being taken off the field. He was ruled out for the game with a concussion.
After three quarters, Tannehill had completed 10-of-20 for 134 yards and an interception. Henry has rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries.
Joe Burrow, the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has completed 20-of-30 passes for 188 yards. Bernard rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries.
oh man.Gostkowski no good from 53 yds.1st missed attempt from 50+ this year.Still 3-0 Bengals lead #Titans— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 1, 2020
#Titans rookie T Isaiah Wilson is INACTIVE for today’s game vs. #BengalsOther inactives are:TE Geoff SwaimDE Matt DickersonCB Tye SmithDB Dane CruikshankOLB Derick RobersonC Daniel Munyer— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 1, 2020
Check back for in-game updates.
The Titans (5-1) and the Bengals (1-5-1) are two clubs in need of a defensive makeover, but at least Tennessee have overcome those shortcomings, winning four games with a scoring drive in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.
Cincinnati can't stop the run, and even good defenses struggle with Titans start RB Derrick Henry. At least top overall draft selection Joe Burrow is producing with five 300-yard games. He's the first rookie in league history to do that in seven games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.