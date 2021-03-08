NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are trading Isaiah Wilson to Miami.
The two teams will reportedly swap draft picks to make the deal happen. The Titans will get a 2021 7th round selection, while the Dolphins will get a pick in the 2022 7th round.
The Titans 2020 1st round draft pick played a total of four snaps in his rookie year.
His off-the-field issues far overshadowed anything he did on the field.
Twice, the team placed Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
He also had two run-ins with the law. One with TSU campus police, where he received a warning for trespassing. And in September, police arrested and charged Wilson with a DUI when the offensive lineman's vehicle struck a concrete wall.
Wilson ended the 2020 season on the Non-Football Injury list, and Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters in February that he had not spoken to Wilson since December.
It's been clear for weeks that the Titans were looking to move on from Wilson. And now they make a deal to get, at least, something in return for what turned out to be the biggest draft bust in Titans history.
