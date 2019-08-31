NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have trimmed down their roster for the upcoming season and have traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor, the team announced Saturday.
Taylor is being dealt to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2020 draft pick. Taylor was a third-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky in 2017.
While known for his speed and play-making abilities, he dealt with some inconsistencies during his time with the Titans.
