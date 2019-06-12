NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday the franchise will retire two jerseys in honor of a pair of franchise greats.
According to a news release, quarterback Steve McNair's No. 9 jersey and running back Eddie George's No. 27 jersey will be retired in a ceremony on September 15, the Titans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
McNair and George will join six former Titans and Houston Oilers to have their jerseys numbers retired: safety/punter Jim Norton (43), defensive end Elvin Bethea (65), running back Earl Campbell (34), guard Mike Munchak (63), offensive lineman Bruce Matthews (74) and quarterback Warren Moon (1).
McNair played 11 seasons with the franchise from 1995-2005 and became its second all-time leading passer (27,141 yards). He won 76 games as a starter, more than any other franchise quarterback.
George played eight seasons with the team from 1996-2003 and is the club's all-time leading rusher (10,009 yards) and its all-time scrimmage yards leader (12,153).
When McNair and George shared the field, the team accumulated an 80-48 record, which ranked third in the NFL behind only the Green Bay Packers' 88-40 record and the Denver Broncos' 83-45 record. In their eight seasons as teammates, the Titans had only one losing season; the team went 7-9 in 2001.
Both McNair and George are considered some of the Titans' most important ambassadors off the field, easing the transition from Houston to Nashville.
"Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90's and early 2,000's," controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.