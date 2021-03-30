NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans picked up a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after the NFL voted to play a 17-game regular season along with three preseason games.

The league’s owners approved the move during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in March 2020 allowed the league, with the approval of the union and its players, to add the 17th game to the regular season.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

The increase in the number of regular season games is the first since 1978 when the league went from 14 regular season games to the current 16-game season.

The Super Bowl will now be played on Feb. 13.