Titans fans, what have we learned about this team through three preseason games?

Marcus Mariota's stats: 11/18, 165 yds, 2 TDs, INT.

In today's game at Pittsburgh, Mariota looked...well, bad.

He missed two throws to a wide-open Corey Davis. Then threw an interception trying to place a pass back across his body on the run.

The first team offense racked up a whopping 52 yards on four drives. It also allowed a pair of sacks.

So many starters have missed snaps and plenty have missed games all together this preseason.

It's tough to get a gauge on what this team could do when it's running full throttle because they haven't had the personnel yet to do that.

Here's what we do know: The Titans have committed some dumb penalties. They haven't established the run game. And they have injury issues right now.

So are you encouraged about the upcoming season?

We have no idea how these three preseason games will translate into the games that matter. Many times they don't translate at all.

The Titans do need to get their starters healthy. Because what we've seen from the depth guys hasn't been the best.

Speaking of depth -- one more preseason game to go, Thursday night at home against the Vikings. It'll be a game full of roster-bubble players with hardly any starters likely to see the field.

The real thing begins Sunday, September 9th in Miami.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Chris Harris has been a sports anchor/reporter for News4 since August 2011.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Joe Dubin joined the News4 team as a sports anchor/reporter in March 2015.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.