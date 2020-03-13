Tennessee Titans Logo Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans have announced they have released veteran tight end Delanie Walker, along with veteran kicker Ryan Succop.

Walker’s tenure with the Titans will end after seven seasons in Nashville. The three-time pro bowl tight end battled injuries the last two seasons and played in only eight games. Walker saw great success during the previous four seasons, however, recording 800 or more receiving yards from 2014-2017.

Walker had recently failed a physical, ultimately leading to his release.

"In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. "He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great.”

Succop was released after six seasons with Tennessee.

The 2019 season was a tough one for the veteran kicker, who made only one of six field goal attempts and struggled to record touchbacks on kickoffs. He ended up finishing the season on the injured reserve list.

Greg Joseph, Succop’s replacement last season, ended the season as the team’s place kicker and remains under contract for 2020. 

 

