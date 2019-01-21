The Tennessee Titans have named assistant coach Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the team announced on its website on Monday.
Smith finished his eighth season on staff and third full season as tight ends coach.
“I am excited for Arthur and for our team to be able to elevate a deserving coach,” Titans head coach Mike Vrable told the team’s website. “I was impressed throughout the season in game plan meetings with his ideas, in-game with his understanding of situations and the ability to get the most out of his position group. We spent a good bit of time last week talking about this opportunity. He has a great deal of familiarity with our players and the continuity of the offense will allow our players to continue to develop and improve.”
Smith’s position group has been productive, led by veteran tight end Delanie Walker. He’s also helped develop young players, including tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith replaces Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator. LaFleur left to become the head coach of the Green Bay Packers shortly after the regular season ended.
Smith joined the Titans in 2011 serving as a defensive assistant/quality control coach. He served as offensive assistant/quality control coach in 2012 before being promoted to offensive line/tight end assistant in 2013. He served as assistant tight end coach in 2014 and the early part of 2015 before being promoted in 2015.
