NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A big pep rally will be held Friday night for the Titans before Saturday’s game.

Titans’ fans are invited to come out at 6th and Peabody for the Titans Playoff Pep Rally that will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission into the event will be free.  Play-by-play announcer for the Tennessee Titans Mike Keith, mascot T-Rac, and Titans’ cheerleaders will be among those in attendance for the event.

Prizes will be given away at the rally including two tickets to Saturday’s game. The first 250 will receive a Titans playoff cup.

News4 is hosting a playoff special Friday at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in to hear from fans and players from the rally. 

