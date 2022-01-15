NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - And then there were two.
The Buffalo Bills hammered the New England Patriots 47-17 on Saturday, knocking the Patriots out of the playoffs and taking them out of the equation to come to Nashville for next weekend's AFC Divisional Playoffs.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati won its first playoff game in 31 years as the Bengals held off the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the other AFC Wildcard game of the day.
The only AFC Wildcard game remaining is Pittsburgh at Kansas City on Sunday Night Football.
If the Steelers win, they will play the Titans in the Music City.
If the Chiefs win, the Bengals will come to Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2017.
The time and date of the Titans AFC Divisional Playoff game will be set Sunday night.
