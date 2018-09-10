The Tennessee Titans have placed tight end Delanie Walker on the injured reserve list after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s season-opener at Miami.

Walker was carted off the field in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Dolphins after suffering the injury. He had four catches for 52 yards before his injury.

The Titans have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Houston Texans’ practice squad and added him to the active roster.

Titans fall to Dolphins 27-20 after 2 weather delays The Miami Dolphins overcame two weather delays to win the longest game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, beating the Tennessee Titans 27-20 Sunday.

Pruitt, who played collegiately at Southern Illinois, has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Texans since entering the league in 2015.

He initially made the Texans’ 53-man roster this year, but he was released a day alter when the team made waiver claims on three new players. He was on the Texans’ practice squad for most of the 2017 season, although he was promoted to the active roster late in the year before ending the season on injured reserve.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the injury to quarterback Marcus Mariota in being evaluated and left tackle Taylor Lewan has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Mariota was injured when he was hit after a handoff and carrying out his fake. Lewan was injured by a blindside block after a Mariota interception.