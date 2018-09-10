Delanie Walker

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) is driven off the field after he injured his leg, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

The Tennessee Titans have placed tight end Delanie Walker on the injured reserve list after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s season-opener at Miami.

Walker was carted off the field in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Dolphins after suffering the injury. He had four catches for 52 yards before his injury.

The Titans have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Houston Texans’ practice squad and added him to the active roster.

Pruitt, who played collegiately at Southern Illinois, has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Texans since entering the league in 2015.

He initially made the Texans’ 53-man roster this year, but he was released a day alter when the team made waiver claims on three new players. He was on the Texans’ practice squad for most of the 2017 season, although he was promoted to the active roster late in the year before ending the season on injured reserve.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the injury to quarterback Marcus Mariota in being evaluated and left tackle Taylor Lewan has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Mariota was injured when he was hit after a handoff and carrying out his fake. Lewan was injured by a blindside block after a Mariota interception.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.