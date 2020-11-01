CINCINNATI, OH (AP) - The Tennessee Titans are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a road trip to Cincinnati.
The game kicks off at noon.
The Titans (5-1) lost to Pittsburgh 27-24 last Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans and the Bengals (1-5-1) are two clubs in need of a defensive makeover, but at least Tennessee have overcome those shortcomings, winning four games with a scoring drive in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.
Cincinnati can't stop the run, and even good defenses struggle with Titans start RB Derrick Henry. At least top overall draft selection Joe Burrow is producing with five 300-yard games. He's the first rookie in league history to do that in seven games.
Check back for in-game updates.
