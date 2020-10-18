NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans lead the Houston Texans 21-10 at the end of the first half.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to Anthony Firsker to put the Titans on the board halfway through the first quarter.
Another pass to A.J. Brown put the Titans ahead 14-0 with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Texans got on the board at 8:56 in the second quarter after QB Deshaun Watson completed a 1-yard pass to Darren Fells.
Tannehill completed his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Titans up 21-7 late in the second quarter.
The Texans kicked a 38-yard field goal at the end of the half to make the score 21-10.
Tannehill completed 149 passing yards after two quarters.
The Titans look to improve to 5-0 today as they host the Texans at Nissan Stadium.
Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries and Fullback Khari Blasingame will return to the field after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
#Titans WR Adam Humphries makes his return after missing the last game while on the COVID-Reserve list pic.twitter.com/kOIsmUFdTl— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) October 18, 2020
Follow News4 for live updates during the game.
