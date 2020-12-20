NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans were able to take a 14-7 lead over the Detroit Tigers after one quarter of play on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee used the big play to answer after the Lions scored on their opening possession.
Ryan Tannehill connected with Corey Davis on a long pass, then Davis was able to elude a defensive back and score the 75-yard touchdown with 1:22 left in the quarter.
Tennessee used a balanced attack to score on the opening possession of the game.
Ryan Tannehill completed 5-of-5 passes for 51 yards while Derrick Henry carried the ball 7 times for 24 yards on the opening drive. Henry capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:40 left in the quarter. The touchdown was Henry’s 15th of the season. He’s now just the fourth play in NFL history with back-to-back 1,500-yard rushing, 15 rushing TD seasons.
The Lions answered on their opening possession with a 14-play, 75-yard drive. Ryan Stafford threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:34 left.
Stafford completed 7-of-8 passes on the opening drive for 48 yards.
